Dramatic Video Shows First Responders On Helicopter Rescuing Driver Who Drove Off Malibu Cliff

New video footage shows a helicopter rescuing a driver who crashed into the water after driving off a cliff Saturday.

First responders pulled the unnamed man out of the ocean via aircraft after the incident occurred at around 1 p.m., according to ABC7. The driver of the vehicle had veered off the Pacific Coast Highway close to Yerba Buena Road in Malibu, the outlet reported.

The driver had been swimming in the California ocean for roughly 15 minutes tires before rescuers managed to bring them to safety, the outlet reported, citing the California Highway Patrol. (RELATED: Firefighters Rescue Hiker Stranded In Cave)

Dramatic footage shared online shows the driver being lifted out of the water and into the rescue helicopter. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries and was sent to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation as further details have not been disclosed.

Saturday was not the first time California rescue crews saved someone from possibly drowning. The Los Angeles Fire Department’s air unit rescued a man from a raging river March 15. Footage from a Sky5 helicopter shows a cable drop down from the aircraft as a rescue crew member prepares the man, who is holding onto a concrete ledge, to be airlifted out of the rapidly moving water.

A college wrestler from San Francisco State University went missing after taking a “polar plunge” into the Pacific Ocean off California’s coast. He was reportedly swept away by a large wave when he jumped into the water with two other people, who survived and dialed 911 after they escaped the ocean.