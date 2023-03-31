Incredible Video Shows Moment State Troopers Find 4-Year-Old Boy, Dog Who Went Missing In The Woods

Incredible footage was shared to social media March 30, revealing the moment when New Jersey State Troopers found a four-year old boy and his dog who had been missing for more than an hour.

New Jersey state troopers responded to a report of a missing child in the Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County, New Jersey, on March 29. The four-year-old had reportedly wandered away from home with his black Labrador and had not been seen for more than an hour, according to Fox 29.

When officers arrived on the scene, a preliminary search of the area brought no sign of the boy until a nearby resident told law enforcement officials they could hear a child crying for help in the woods, the outlet stated.

Stunning footage from Trooper Ian Emmi’s body camera showed the moments leading up to and following the dramatic rescue. In the footage, Emmi can be seen racing through the woods after locating the boy from some distance in the area.

Troopers Rescue Missing Child in the Woods Last night, troopers from Buena Vista Station responded to the report of a missing child in Buena Vista Twp., Atlantic County. A 4-year-old boy and his black Labrador had wandered away from his house. Check out the rescue.



“I’ve got him back here!” Emmi cried to his fellow troopers as he continued to make his way to the sobbing four-year-old. Upon reaching the child, Emmi assured the terrified tot that he was now safe, “I got ya, come here, you’re ok.” (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Rescue Of Child Dangling From Balcony)

After being swept up into a female trooper’s arms and comforted, the boy repeatedly tells officers he lost his shoe while his faithful dog, who never left the child’s side, looks on.

The boy and his dog were located a half-mile from his home, according to Fox News.

“We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health,” New Jersey state police shared in a statement, the outlet reported.