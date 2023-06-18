Lame-Duck Democratic Mayor Says He Ignored Calls From 2-0-2 Number, Ended Up Being Biden

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia said Saturday he ignored calls from a number with the 202 area code, which turned out to be from President Joe Biden.

Kenney and Biden were among officials speaking at a press conference to address the response to the June 11 collapse of a portion of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia after a truck carrying fuel caught fire and exploded underneath the bridge. The southbound lanes, which didn’t collapse, were reportedly compromised by the fire that killed one person. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Be Out There At Some Point’: Biden Still Hasn’t Visited East Palestine 50 Days Since Promising To Go)

“He called me,” Kenney said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I didn’t call him — he called us. He called us about this. And he was always there.” Kenney added that a staffer had to tell him “the president’s calling you” before Kenney finally answered the phone.

Southbound lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia being taken down. Engineers determined they’re beyond repair from tanker truck fire underneath. They didn’t collapse down like Northbound lanes did, but they sink down & can not be repaired to support the 160,000 daily vehicles using. pic.twitter.com/1GPweQ3TeX — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 13, 2023

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the collapse Tuesday, CBS Philadelphia reported, promising assistance to get the interstate reopened.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania announced Saturday the highway would reopen in two weeks, Fox News reported.

“We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here,” Shapiro said during the press conference.

“There’s no more important project in the country right now as far as I’m concerned,” Biden said, according to Fox News. Demolition of the damaged highway was completed days ahead of schedule, Fox News reported.

