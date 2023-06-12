Pennsylvania Officials Recover Body From Interstate Wreckage Where Tanker Ignited, Caused Road To Collapse

Pennsylvania authorities discovered a body Monday in the wreckage where a tanker crashed and exploded, causing the road to collapse.

Philadelphia County Medical Examiner is currently working on identifying the remains found at the scene, according to CNN. However, no further details regarding the individual have been provided at this time.

Body recovered after burning tanker truck causes collapse on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia https://t.co/le2Grgvews — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) June 12, 2023

The accident occurred when a tanker truck caught fire, causing a section of the highway to collapse onto the truck, CNN reported. No injuries or fatalities were reported immediately after the crash. (RELATED: Australian Bus Driver Charged After Crash Kills 10, Wounds 25)

State officials revealed the tanker driver, who was traveling northbound on I-95, crashed into a wall while attempting to navigate a curve after taking an off-ramp, according to CNN. The impact caused the truck to overturn, leading to the fire’s ignition. The tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration, granting access to federal funds and expediting repairs by cutting through bureaucratic obstacles. “My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95,” Shapiro wrote.

To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, I issued a disaster declaration allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process. pic.twitter.com/0nVFD1GH5N — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 12, 2023

Federal investigators are examining the cause of the tanker truck fire which led to the collapse. “We have to get in and see what we think happened with the tanker truck,” National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy told CNN. “There are lots of different scenarios.”

United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also chimed in. “Closely monitoring the fire and collapse on I-95 in Pennsylvania,” Buttigieg wrote. “I‘ve been in touch with FHWA and spoke with Gov. Shapiro to offer any assistance that USDOT can provide to help with recovery and reconstruction.”