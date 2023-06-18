Storeowner Traps Thief Under Door Shutters After Attempted Robbery

A suspect in the U.K. allegedly attempted to rob a store with a knife, but its owner trapped the fiend inside the store, according to the New York Post.

Martin Trimble, 30, is alleged to have walked into a convenience store last month to steal a four-pack of beer, threatening the owner of the store with a knife, according to the NYP. The store’s owner quickly ran away and trapped Trimble inside the store by keeping the door shut until the police arrived. (RELATED: Video Shows Female Store Employee Chasing Off Would-Be Robber With His Own Knife)

The store’s owner then lowered the store shutters to ensure the thief could not escape, the outlet reported.

Knife-wielding thief busted after storeowner traps him in shutters https://t.co/IbtXHU1vdown Q pic.twitter.com/NYwyCLA5rF — New York Post (@nypost) June 18, 2023

Trimble reportedly tried to force his way again and depart the store by slipping through the main door before the shutter was fully closed. The shutter, however, was already too low for the thief to escape and Trimble remained trapped with half of his body being blocked inside the store.

Police officers arrived three minutes after receiving the call and arrested Trimble who, resigned to his situation, drank one of the beers while waiting for the officers.

“It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case,” said Detective Sergeant Paul Mawson of Durham Constabulary.

Trimble was arrested and sentenced Friday to three years in jail for attempted robbery and knife possession.