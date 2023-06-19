REPORT: Amanda Bynes Placed On Psychiatric Hold After Interaction With Police

Former actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed into a psychiatric hold after a brief interaction with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Saturday morning, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources said Bynes apparently called the LAPD to report a woman in distress, and was referencing herself, according to TMZ. Officers reportedly took her to a nearby police station at which time a medical evaluation was conducted to determine whether or not she required professional assistance. Police reportedly deemed Bynes to be a danger to herself and to others, and detained her on a 5150 psychiatric hold, according to TMZ.

Bynes can legally be held for up to 72 hours in accordance with the law. This is the second time this year that Bynes has been forced into psychiatric care after a run-in with police, according to TMZ.

The former Nickelodeon star was found roaming the streets of downtown Los Angeles completely naked in March. She phoned the police on herself in that instance, as well, TMZ reported.

Bynes was put under psychiatric care and her stay was extended as she underwent treatment and specialized care. She was released from the mental health facility in April, according to TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation noted that Bynes was reportedly not doing well, and was feeling isolated after her release.

The type of treatment she will be facing after this second incident remains unclear. (RELATED: Ezra Miller Reappears On The Red Carpet After Disturbing Behavior And Apparent Mental Health Breakdown)

Byne’s family previously had her under a conservatorship. They have not publicly commented about this recent turn of events.