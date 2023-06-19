What’s Going On Here? World Series Hero David Freese Bizarrely Declines To Be In St. Louis Cardinals Hall Of Fame

This makes no sense whatsoever.

David Freese, who played hero for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 World Series, shockingly and bizarrely declined to be in the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

Freese was voted by fans online to be inducted, but Saturday, the Cardinals announced that Freese withdrew his candidacy after he notified the team of his decision to do so.

Named the MVP of both the 2011 World Series and National League Championship Series, Freese knocked three home runs in St. Louis’ NLCS win against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the World Series taking on the Texas Rangers, Freese racked up seven RBI, and in Game 6, he was the hero hitting the walk-off home run. And he followed that up with two RBI in Game 7.

Here is the complete statement from Freese about his decision to decline being inducted into the Cards’ Hall of Fame:

David Freese on declining his induction into the #STLCards HOF: pic.twitter.com/wNkU01Z683 — STL Sports Central (@stlsportscntrl) June 17, 2023

This is just weird, man. He outright declines to be inducted, but doesn’t give a reason whatsoever.

And screw what he says, I have an opinion.

Thank you to all the people that have 0 opinion one way or another. You know how to live your life. Enjoy the rest of your summer✌🏻 — David Freese (@DavidFreese) June 17, 2023

If it wasn’t for the St. Louis Cardinals and him being the hero of the 2011 World Series, nobody would know (nor care) who David Freese is. Man, this is your ticket!

Just imagine what he’s giving up here: He’d be treated like royalty by both the Cardinals organization and fanbase until he died, he’d be able to land so many endorsement deals in St. Louis, just imagine the amount of money that he could make in autograph and photo sessions. And that’s just three examples, there’s loads of opportunities he could get from being both a World Series champion and Hall of Famer with the Cardinals (like going to the ballpark and getting free tickets anytime you want). (RELATED: Little Bro Leaves Big Bro Heartbroken Over Foul Ball During Red Sox Game, Gets Signed Merchandise From Kenley Jansen)

I don’t know what David Freese is on, but forget that weird stuff, I would’ve soaked that glory up.