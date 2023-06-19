Little Bro Leaves Big Bro Heartbroken Over Foul Ball During Red Sox Game, Gets Signed Merchandise From Kenley Jansen

Seriously … how can you not be romantic about baseball?

We all love viral moments, and Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox gave us exactly that via a classic exchange between a dad and his two sons while watching in the stands — and it was absolutely tailor-made for Father’s Day.

While father Pat Mulligan and his two children Jack and Charlie were enjoying the rivalry game at Fenway Park, a cool fan decided to give the family a foul ball, handing it to the youngest son.

At first, it appeared to be a sweet moment that a father could share with his kids as they were getting an official piece of MLB merchandise. But the moment quickly evaporated, as little Charlie decided to throw the ball back on the field, which sent big brother Jack into a complete frenzy. And it left poor dad in an utter mess, having to deal with both kids at the same time.

WATCH:

Luckily, the Mulligan family didn’t end up empty-handed, as Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen heard about what happened.

While the Mulligans were being interviewed in a follow-up interview, Jack revealed that Jansen gave them both a signed ball and jersey for all the (thankfully temporary) sadness. Pat also let it be known that Charlie got so excited about being given a ball, that he couldn’t help but to give it a good throw.