‘I Don’t Have A Job Now’: Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Resurfaces At Awards Show

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon resurfaced at the Native Son Awards on Friday, his first job since being fired from the cable news giant in April.

The Native Son Awards, a show that honors the accomplishments of black gay men, tapped Lemon to host the event. The former CNN host said that although he’s no longer employed, he still considers himself a journalist, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘What Are You Talking…’: CNN Anchor Jumps In After Don Lemon Suggests Women Have A ‘Prime’ Age)

“I may not be on CNN, but I’m still a journalist,” Lemon said, the outlet reported.

Don Lemon to host 7th annual Native Son Awards https://t.co/GzQhDN6hHL pic.twitter.com/G2b9a49M3i — Page Six (@PageSix) June 5, 2023

Lemon reportedly spoke about the spate of legislation across the country he alleges target members of the LGBT community.

“In 2023, there have already been over 520 anti-LGBTQ+ pieces of legislation introduced in state legislatures across the country,” Lemon said, according to the outlet. “Nearly half of those bills target our transgender and non-binary siblings.”

Lemon reportedly ripped corporations for capitulating to “extremist demands to discriminate against us” and complained they are “removing Pride gear and decorations from their stores.”

The former CNN anchor reportedly joked about having more personal freedom since his ouster from the cable news channel.

“I don’t have a job now, so as soon as I’m done here, I’m going to have many drinks and we’re going to celebrate,” Lemon reportedly said.

Lemon was fired from CNN in April after a string of controversies including reportedly screaming at a co-host, claiming that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is no longer in her “prime” because of her age, and engaging in a shouting match with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy while on air.