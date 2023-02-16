‘What Are You Talking…’: CNN Anchor Jumps In After Don Lemon Suggests Women Have A ‘Prime’ Age

CNN’s Poppy Harlow pushed back Thursday against co-host Don Lemon after he suggested women have a “prime” age.

The panel were discussing Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, noting Haley said in her debut speech that there should be mental competency tests for politicians 75 and up. Co-host and former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins mentioned both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s age before Lemon suggested Haley shouldn’t be pointing fingers.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in 20’s and 30’s and maybe 40’s.”

“What are you talking — wait,” a seemingly shocked Harlow cut in.

“That’s not according to me,” Lemon said.

“Prime for what?” Harlow asked.

“It depends, it’s just like, prime. If you look it up, if you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime’ it’ll say 20’s, 30’s and 40’s.”

“Forties! Oh I got another decade,” Harlow joked. (RELATED: Watch The Awkward Moment After MSNBC Host Suggests John Bolton Is Sexist)

“I’m not saying I agree with that. So I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime,” Lemon responded.

“Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing? Or are you talking about prime for being president?” Harlow asked.

“Don’t shoot the messenger,” Lemon insisted. “I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20’s, 30’s and 40’s. I’m just saying, Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politics are not in their prime, and that they need to be in their prime when they serve, because she wouldn’t be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.”

Haley officially announced her candidacy for the 2024 presidential nomination Wednesday after teasing the announcement for months. Haley highlighted her economic record as governor and spoke out against increased government regulation and involvement in the economy in her debut speech.