Jim Ross Stepping Away From AEW To ‘Heal’ After Bruising Fall

See you soon, J.R.

If you’re a fan of professional wrestling like I am, then you’re very well aware of how much a legend Jim Ross is, delivering some of the most classic calls in each WWE, WCW and now AEW in three decades of work. Unfortunately, the icon is stepping away for a bit so he can “heal” after suffering a nasty fall that left him a rough-looking black eye.

All Elite Wrestling‘s new “Collision” show debuted Saturday night, and when Jim Ross joined the commentary team, you could quickly tell that he wasn’t 100% himself while speaking.

Prior to flying to Chicago to provide his voice for AEW’s new television program, which saw the comeback of CM Punk, Ross tweeted that he fell and suffered one heck of a black eye. But despite that, he was going to Chi-Town for the Tony Khan-led organization’s big night.

Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

However, when it was time for Jim Ross to get to work, he didn’t sound like the normal J.R. that we all know, sounding hoarse and was slow while calling the action. After the show, Ross posted an apology to AEW fans.

I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 18, 2023

Man, Jim Ross is such a soldier.

I can’t help but to feel bad for him, because knowing wrestling fans how I do (and people in general), I’m sure there are plenty out there absolutely dogging J.R. — wishing retirement and for him to just go away. Quite frankly, those people can kick rocks. Heck, J.R. earned my respect with this whole ordeal. He could’ve done the easy thing and said screw it, he could’ve just stayed home … but nah, my man went to work. I love that. (RELATED: Jordan Love Wishes Bears ‘Happy Father’s Day’ In Attempted Trash Talk, Accidentally Implies Chicago Is His Daddy)

See you soon, J.R. I’m sure you’ll be back to delivering bangers in no time.