Jordan Love Wishes Bears ‘Happy Father’s Day’ In Attempted Trash Talk, Accidentally Implies Chicago Is His Daddy

What a horrible way to start your era.

Historically, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have one of the best rivalries in the NFL, but in the past four seasons, it’s been nothing but dominance for the Pack.

Green Bay is currently on an eight-game winning streak against Chicago, not losing to their rival since September 2019. And in the last 14 games between the teams, the Packers have won 13 of them — brutal. But it gets even worse: Since January 2011, Green Bay has only lost three times to the Bears.

Well, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is very well aware of all of this, and attempted to take a jab at Chicago fans over it.

There was just one problem: he implied that the Bears were his daddy — rather than the other way around like he meant.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there,” Love said Sunday. “Go Pack go.”

WATCH:

Jordan Love wishing a Happy Father’s Day to… Bears fans? 🧐pic.twitter.com/cPEHx0ca5R — PFF (@PFF) June 18, 2023

I get that Jordan Love was trying to be cute here, but two things:

1. Does this guy not realize that he isn’t a part of any of the dominance that Green Bay has over Chicago? Like, literally, none of it. And what happens if he goes out there this season and falls completely flat on his face like this attempt at trash talk? What if he ends up not being the franchise quarterback, the guy? Talk about a massive backfire.

2. If you are going to trash talk, at least get it right. Seriously, man? We’re wishing the Chicago Bears a “Happy Father’s Day”? He didn’t think any of that through before recording this video? What an incredible fail, and it just makes me not want to like him and root for the Bears to kick his … well, you know. Man, how cringe. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Claps Back At Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Pat Who?’ With A Super Bowl Ring, Ring)

In other words, Jordan … shut up.