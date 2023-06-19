Judge Orders Trump Team To Not Share Evidence Pre-Trial

A judge on Monday ordered former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team to refrain from releasing evidence before the trial over classified documents begins, a court filing shows.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart for the Southern District of Florida filed the order to restrain the Trump lawyers.

“Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court,” the file reads.

The order also prevents Trump from retaining copies of material discovered by the investigation and requires that he is under supervision when viewing the documents. Any violations “may result in contempt of court or other civil or criminal sanctions.”

Trump has been ordered to hold evidence from the public in previous legal disputes. The ongoing case in Manhattan, where District Attorney Alvin Bragg started a prosecution against the former president over campaign finance allegations, has also issued a similar order.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice arrested Donald Trump on June 13 and charged him with 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. (RELATED: Breaking: Trump Indictment Unsealed)

Trump responded to the allegations and indictment after his arraignment in Miami, saying, “we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.” He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country”: Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd in Bedminster, New Jersey, after his arraignment on 37 counts in a federal indictment. More: https://t.co/jJdAmIbhjZ #CUOMO pic.twitter.com/8SmvaNb5ms — NewsNation (@NewsNation) June 14, 2023

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has said little about the case, but has spoke out June 14 to defend special prosecutor Jack Smith.