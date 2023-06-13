Biden Admin Arrests Donald Trump

The Biden administration arrested former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Deputy marshals booked Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta at a federal courthouse in Miami before taking both men to be fingerprinted and processed. Trump plead not guilty to all charges.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Arrested The former President has arrived at the Courthouse in Miami and has been arrested. This marks the second time that Trump has been taken into custody. It appears evident that this arrest may be politically motivated, orchestrated by his… pic.twitter.com/u82HuujwII — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 13, 2023

Trump was charged Thursday with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act or the willful retention of national security information as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice,” one count of “withholding a document or record,” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record,” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation,” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

Trump’s spokesperson, Alina Habba, slammed the arrest immediately after. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Takes CNN Reporter To Task For Weaponizing Disgraced Big State Operatives Against Conservatives)

“The decision to pursue charges against President Trump, while turning a blind eye to others, is emblematic of the corruption that we have here,” Habba said. “We are at a turning point in our nation’s history. The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela. It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted and put into jail.”

“What is being done to President Trump should terrify all citizens of this country,” Habba said. “This is not our America.”