REPORT: Pilot Arrested In Scotland After Allegedly Showing Up Drunk For NYC-Bound Flight

A Delta airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York City was cancelled after authorities arrested the pilot who was allegedly over the legal alcohol limit.

“Around 10am on Friday, 16 June, a 61-year-old man was arrested at Edinburgh Airport in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003,” a spokesman for the Scotland Police stated, according to The Herald. The spokesman continued that the pilot was subsequently charged and is due to appear in Edinburgh court on Monday.

Under the Railways and Transport Safety Act, a person is said to have committed an offense if “he performs an aviation function at a time when the proportion of alcohol in his breath, blood or urine exceeds the prescribed limit”, or if “he carries out an activity which is ancillary to an aviation function at a time when the proportion of alcohol in his breath, blood or urine exceeds the prescribed limit.” (RELATED: Two Planes Collide During Taxi At Boston’s Logan Airport)

For airline staff in Scotland, the legal blood-alcohol limit stands at 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. For drivers, the legal blood-alcohol limit is more than double the amount allowed for airline staff at 50 milligrams, the outlet reported.

Delta confirmed the arrest of one of its pilots, telling Business Insider the airline was assisting authorities with their on-going investigation into the matter. While no further information surrounding the arrest of the pilot was divulged, the spokesman stated, “Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation,” Insider reported.