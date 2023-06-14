Quentin Tarantino Movies Draws A Clear Moral Line On Murder In Films

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino, who has gifted audiences with some of Hollywood’s most violent movies, recently revealed the one type of murderous violence he won’t engage in.

Tarantino is credited as being the mastermind behind some of the most violent scenes that involve cold-blooded murder, but in a recent interview, he admitted the killing of animals is something he refuses to feature. In spite of his love for violent films, he just can’t engage in that particular type of scene.

“I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That’s a bridge I can’t cross,” Tarantino told Variety. “Insects too. Unless I’m paying to see some bizzarro documentary, I’m not paying to see real death.”

He went on to explain his moral line and said his mother once told him humans can withstand scenes of violence if they’re provided with context about the situation. Tarantino admits the slaughter of animals is just too real.

“Part of the way that this all works is that it’s all just make believe,” he said to Variety. “That’s why I can stand the violent scenes, cause we’re all just fucking around.”

“Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn’t give a fuck about your movie,” he said.

The “Reservoir Dogs” director then explained the difference between killing a rodent in person versus killing one in film, and having audiences process the scene.

“I’d kill a million rats, but I don’t necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I’m not paying to see real death,” he told Variety. (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Slams Streaming Services For Messing Up The Movie Experience)

The famous director then addressed others that feature animal slaughter in their films.

“Almost always, it’s not just the violence that I have a problem with,” he said. “There’s usually an incompetence factor in there.”