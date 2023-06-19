REPORT: Human Artifacts Dating Back 14,000 Years Discovered In Wyoming, Rewriting American History

A report published Friday suggests that North America’s human history may need another rewrite, making it part of a growing trend that pushes our story further and further back in time.

Archaeologists used to think that the first Americans were the Clovis people, who are said to have reached North America around 13,000-years-ago, but a new discovery by Texas A&M University researchers suggests that this entire hypothesis needs revision. Findings from a site near Sunrise, Wyoming, apparently revealed artifacts that are at least 14,000-years-old — possibly older — the Cowboy State Daily reported.

“We’ve got two dates on (the site) now that are 14,000 years, and that makes them the oldest dates in the state of Wyoming associated with cultural materials,” archaeologist George Zeimans told the outlet. “There are other sites in North America with old dates like that, too, but this is the first time we’ve had them, and that’s older than Clovis.”

Rewriting the Clovis narrative is presently an uphill battle for all open-minded researchers. So much so that it appears there are questions over the veracity of the most recent findings, particularly since it appears hardly anyone else is reporting on it.

Even the Smithsonian has acknowledged that the area is known for a 12,840-year-old ochre mine. So, what? Humans appeared in North America and then immediately started mining? How the heck does that make sense?

It doesn’t, but Big Archaeology legitimately hates that their version of the past is being rewritten by countless pieces of perfectly logical evidence. Renegade researchers, not beholden to government grants and archaic egos built from this limited hypothesis, have spoken openly about the need to better establish our timeline.

For example, Graham Hancock of “Ancient Apocalypse” detailed the limitations of the Clovis hypothesis in countless areas of his work, including multiple episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Watched ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ And Now I’m Scared We’re Going To Die Before 2025)

Thankfully, the Sunrise Historic and Prehistoric Preservation Society and Eastern Wyoming College are going to continue their fieldwork at the site. (RELATED: 86,000-Year-Old Human Remains Uncovered, Challenging Dominant Migration Hypothesis)

Discoveries in Europe, parts of Africa, and even others here in America, are constantly pushing back the human timeline on development. It could well be that new windows into our past are opened within just the next few months.