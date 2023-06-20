12 Dead, Over 100 Injured In Shootings Over Juneteenth Weekend

A wave of shootings across the nation over Juneteenth weekend left 12 dead and over 100 injured, according to multiple reports.

A wave of shootings across the country over the Juneteenth weekend included six people who were wounded in Baltimore, 23 wounded in the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook and six teens who were shot in Milwaukee. In St. Louis, one juvenile was killed and nine others were injured in an overnight shooting at a party, according to CNN. (RELATED: Baby In Critical Condition After Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed Sitting In Parked Car)

Gunfire erupted in a crowd of several hundred people in Chicago, wounding 23 and leaving one dead. Neither a motive nor an arrest has been made at this time, according to ABC News.

In Milwaukee, six teens were shot at the conclusion of a Juneteenth celebration, according to USA Today. The victims included four girls, ages 14, 16, 17 and 18, and two boys, ages 17 and 19.

“I think it’s important to point out the fact that this incident did not happen during Juneteenth,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “This happened after Juneteenth had concluded.”

“But still, it is totally, it is totally, totally unacceptable for the incident that happened right in this neighborhood, right in this community,” she said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy who was injured in the incident is the primary suspect in the shooting. The incident allegedly began after a fight broke out among the girls.

WATCH:

In Baltimore, six people were wounded on Friday night after a police officer heard gunshots. Officers then found six individuals with “numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies,” according to The Associated Press. All the victims are expected to survive. Three of the victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and three others walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Officers canvassed the area and discovered three male victims near the intersection of East Cold Spring Lane and York Road, all suffering from numerous non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Lindsey Eldridge of the Baltimore Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In St. Louis, one juvenile was killed and 10 others were injured around 1:00 a.m. during a party downtown, CNN reported. The 17-year-old suspect is currently in custody, according to Chief Robert Tracy.

“My heart goes out to all of the families in pain today,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “All those attending will carry with them the scars, physical and mental, from the gun violence that tore into their lives.”

One of the injured teens was trampled as she ran from the scene, leaving her with serious spinal injuries, CNN reported. Neither the Baltimore nor St. Louis incidents occurred during Juneteenth celebrations. Officers saw a large number of individuals running from the building at 1409 Washington, the St. Louis Police Department told the DCNF.

“Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, including AR style pistols as well as well as a handgun, which was found in the possession of the suspect, who was taken into custody by plain clothes detectives responding to the area,” the St. Louis Police Department told the DCNF. “A total of 11 victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds, including the deceased who is identified as Victim 1.”

The Willowbrook and Milwaukee Police Departments did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

