Harrison Ford Fights Back Tears, Thanks Fans As He Gets Ready To Retire Iconic Role After 40 Years

Famous actor Harrison Ford was emotional as he thanked fans for their support during his final portrayal of the beloved character, Indiana Jones.

The actor explained the reason for the success behind the character and what continues to push fans to adore the saga. Ford is getting ready to retire from the role after the release of the franchise’s final chapter, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” according to Fox News.

“I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films,” Ford said, according to Fox News. “As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with.” (RELATED: Harrison Ford Makes An Epic Return In Indiana Jones 5)

“And I must say to you thank you sincerely,” Ford continued. “It means the world to me.”

The movie received a standing ovation at the end of its screening in the Palais des Festivals during the Cannes Festival. The “Blade Runner” star was also surprised with a Palme d’Or by Cannes Festival Director Thierry Frémaux.

“I’m very moved by this,” Ford said at the time. “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be released in theaters on June 30.