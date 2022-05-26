Disney Shares The First Look At Harrison Ford In ‘Indiana Jones 5’

“Indiana Jones” fans have their first look at the latest film in the saga.

The official Twitter page for the legendary film franchise tweeted a photo Thursday of Harrison Ford as the title character in “Indiana Jones 5,” and I can promise fans won’t want to miss it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a glance below.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

I can only speak for myself, but I am a monster “Indiana Jones” fan and I can’t wait to see what we get in “Indiana Jones 5.” Something tells me that it’s going to be epic.

After all, we can’t send out Harrison Ford as the legendary archeologist with anything less than an absolutely epic film.

After the letdown of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (I liked it better than most people), it’s time to cleanse the palate and get another great film.

After all, “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” is one of the greatest films ever made and two and three are also both outstanding.

Whenever you have four films in a series and only one is mediocre, you know you’re crushing the game.

While “Indiana Jones 5” doesn’t have an exact release date, it will drop at some point in 2023, and I can’t wait!