Longshot Democratic Presidential Candidate Loses Another Campaign Manager

Longshot Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson lost another campaign manager, adding to a series of departures from her political operation, Politico reported Tuesday.

Roza Calderon, who was initially hired in April as a fundraiser for Williamson, quit the campaign manager position, two sources familiar, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly on internal matters, told Politico. Caldron’s departure comes after former campaign manager Peter Daou left in late-May, and deputy manager Jason Call followed days later.

“She tried to right the ship and lead this campaign. Marianne knocked her down every chance she got,” a source familiar with the matter told Politico. (RELATED: ‘Foaming, Spitting, Uncontrollable Rage’: Biden Challenger Marianne Williamson Reportedly Traumatized Her Staffers)

The news of Calderon’s resignation first broke via a podcast episode of The Vanguard Monday evening and was independently confirmed by Politico Tuesday.

During the first fundraising quarter of 2023, the campaign failed to raise $1 million, and Williamson isn’t running any TV advertisements, according to Politico. Williamson ran in the Democratic primaries in 2020, but withdrew in January because she failed to gain traction, and later endorsed independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for president.

Former staffers of Williamson’s 2020 presidential bid previously told Politico of their “traumatic” experiences working for the self-help author. The campaign officials said Williamson was cruel and unpredictable, with several recalling the candidate throwing her cell phone at them, punching her car door and repeatedly criticizing staff members for being overweight.

“It would be foaming, spitting, uncontrollable rage,” a former staffer said. “It was traumatic. And the experience, in the end, was terrifying.”

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between May 17 and June 15, indicate that Williamson only has 6.1% support, compared to President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 62% and 15.6%, respectively.

Williamson’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

