Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday.

Williamson, a self-help author, said Sanders is leading the political revolution that has come as a result of blowback toward “capitalism without conscience” and “corporate elites” in a statement. She made an unexpected stop at Sanders’s rally in Austin, Texas, to speak about her support. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Breezes To Victory Over Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg In Nevada Caucuses)

SURPRISE GUEST ENDORSEMENT @BernieSanders AT AUSTIN RALLY “Bernie sanders has been taking a stand for a very long time…

It’s time for us to take a stand with Bernie. It’s our turn now.” @marwilliamson pic.twitter.com/oy68hvxqyN — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) February 23, 2020

“What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie,” she said in her statement.

Williamson was referring to Sanders’s victory in the Nevada caucuses Saturday. He garnered 47.5% by press time, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20.8%, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 13.7% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9.4%, according to The New York Times.

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

The former candidate was known for her references to New Age spirituality and energetic forces on the campaign trail. She dropped out of the presidential race Jan. 10.

