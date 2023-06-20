Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Having Meth, Explosives, 81-Year-Old Mother In Car

A Mississippi man was arrested for allegedly carrying methamphetamine, explosives, and his 81-year-old mother in a car, WTVA reported.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) deputies initially arrived at a Texaco gas station because they suspected that Michael Foster, 58, was abusing his mother, Diane Cotton, WTVA reported. (RELATED: $3 Million Worth Of Meth Discovered In Car Tires En Route To Texas)

While investigating, Lee County deputies reportedly found an improvised explosive device (IED) along with methamphetamine, according to WTVA.

The Tupelo Police Department’s (TPD) bomb squad removed the IED from the vehicle and detonated it before anyone got hurt, according to ABC 7.

Cotton was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the outlet.

Foster was taken into custody and was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor trespassing. Additional charges may follow due to the alleged possession of an explosive, the outlet reported.

In early June, an Arizona man was sentenced to five years for stashing over 28 pounds of methamphetamine inside a children’s shark pillow. Colorado police found 21 pounds of meth and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in a minor league baseball player’s duffel bag in March 2021.