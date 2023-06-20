The Athletic Angry Because Texas Rangers Don’t Have Pride Night, Even Though 29 Of 30 MLB Teams Already Do

The Athletic … good outlet, but can we leave the politics out of sports?

“Pride Night” hasn’t done anything but cause problems for professional sports organizations across the board, with MLB being no different. In total, 29 of the 30 teams in the league have a Pride Night, with the Texas Rangers being the only one without one. And The Athletic — which is owned by The New York Times — is livid about it.

A writer by the name of Brittany Ghiroli wrote a piece for The Athletic titled, “The Texas Rangers are MLB’s only team without a Pride Night. That’s unlikely to change.”

Yeah, the same company that just did another round of layoffs, but let’s continue with this “woke” nonsense that causes nothing but lost profits and a divided nation — but what do I know?

Ghiroli was very slick with how she did this piece too, starting out with:

“This year, the Texas Rangers will have theme nights like Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Night – where fans who purchase a special ticket get a ‘reimagined’ Corey Seager jersey – and Harry Potter night,” writes Ghiroli. “They’ll have community nights, billed as ‘a chance to experience Globe Life Field with others who share a common interest,’ such as this past Friday’s Abilene Christian University night or Saturday’s Vegan Day.”

Sounds like reporting, right?

Let’s continue:

“They will not, as 29 other teams in Major League Baseball do, host a Pride Night,” Ghiroli wrote. “’It’s ironic because we just played the Rays on their [Pride Night] and the whole message was ‘Baseball is for Everyone,’” said one current Rangers employee. ‘But not if you’re a Texas Rangers fan.’”

And there we go — obviously an agenda is being pushed.

Local advocacy groups like The Resource Center have actively tried to get the Rangers to host a pride event for the past five years. To this point, they have refused. Current and former Rangers employees are frustrated, they tell @Britt_Ghiroli.https://t.co/u0gtWV1FKy pic.twitter.com/ZPLXxCl0or — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 19, 2023

Here’s another gem from this piece:

“Another former employee who worked on the fan experience side of things said she knew people there who were part of the LGBTQ+ community who didn’t feel comfortable speaking about their orientation at work,” writes Ghiroli.

Like seriously, why do we need to talk about sex at work?

This is the point that we’ve gotten to as a species, that it’s a problem that people can’t talk about sex while at their JOB. (RELATED: ‘Wake-Up Call’: AB InBev’s Marcel Marcondes Admits Anheuser-Busch Was Wrong On Bud Light Fiasco)

The rest of The Athletic article is riddled with Rangers employees (as well as former employees) who are disappointed in the organization. Oh, and Ghiroli also spoke to “LGBTQ+ advocacy groups” and other people who agree with the narrative that the article was pushing — nothing whatsoever from anybody arguing the other side (because of course).

It was an absolutely ridiculous piece, just silly, but I am happy to report … America wasn’t going for it at all:

Good for my Rangers. The are still respectful and welcoming everyone. These articles are so bias tbh — Texans/Rangers/Texas A&M (@TexansRanAggies) June 20, 2023

Lmao. Have fun with more layoffs. — JasonInWI (@JasonInWI) June 20, 2023

Glad I pay $60/year for hard hitting stories like this. — Andew ba bandrew (@Drewdown418) June 19, 2023

I don’t think anybody cares besides a handful of agenda-driven ‘journalists’. — UtahWolverine (@UtahWolverine) June 19, 2023

I am proud they said play ball and shut up politics. — Dennis H. Cofer (@dencof54) June 19, 2023

Just keep politics out of our sports. Obviously none of us are buying it, nor want it.