Police Arrest Neighbor In Connection With Quadruple Murder In Idaho

After a shooting in an Idaho home left four people dead Sunday, police arrested a neighbor of the victims in connection to the murders.

Law enforcement officials in Shoshone County were dispatched to a home in Kellogg just before 7:30 p.m. on June 18, where they found four deceased individuals, all of whom had been shot, a release from the Idaho State Police announced. A 31-year-old suspect, revealed to be the victims’ neighbor, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police announced Monday evening.

“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting,” Lieutenant Paul Berger, a detective with the Idaho State Police, said in the news release. “As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation.” (RELATED: Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Accused Of Killing Of Four Idaho College Students)

Idaho State Police have released new details about a shooting in Kellogg that claimed four lives. https://t.co/7v8NJ06B8s — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) June 19, 2023



The murders rocked the small town of Kellogg as neighbors revealed to KREM News how shaken they were over the shooting.

“We were in the backyard on my patio doing a weekly family dinner,” Christy Woolum told the outlet. “I think all we heard were sirens.” Woolum further revealed that she stayed up all night processing the situation as her brother-in-law Paul Roberts, an associate pastor of Mountain View Congregational Church, opened up the church for police officers to use as a base of operations.

“The police were gonna be there all night long,” Roberts explained.

Although police were able to reveal the suspect is a neighbor of the victims, law enforcement authorities declined to comment on the relationship between the victims and the suspect as well as a possible motive for the shooting. That information, police stated in the release, would come to light after the suspect’s initial court appearance when records become available through the courts.