Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Accused Of Killing Of Four Idaho College Students

A grand jury indicted Bryan Kohberger on Wednesday in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students in November 2022, the Latah County District Court confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Kohberger was indicted by the jury “for all five charges,” including first degree murder and burglary charges, according to the district court. He will appear in Moscow, Idaho, to be arraigned and intends to enter a plea, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Police Seized Weapons From Idaho Murder Suspect’s Home, Including Knife)

The four students, roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in an off-campus residence in November 2022, ABC News reported. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student who studied criminal justice and criminology, was arrested at his parent’s house in Pennsylvania in December after his car and DNA were linked to the crime scene.

BREAKING: A grand jury has indicted the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. https://t.co/91CYjBYixj — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2023

He was extradited to Idaho in January, according to ABC News.

Two roommates survived the incident and a 911 call was made reporting an unconscious person, according to ABC News. One roommate reported seeing a masked person in the house, and neither are considered suspects.

Police found black face masks, a handgun and knives when arresting the suspect, search warrant documents revealed.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.