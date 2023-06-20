‘Kid Gloves’: Republicans Blast Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart’ Plea Deal

Congressional Republicans blasted Hunter Biden’s plea deal with the Department of Justice, which will likely allow the president’s son to avoid jail time.

Biden and U.S. Attorney David Weiss reached an agreement on Tuesday that will allow him to plead guilty to two counts of misdemeanor tax evasion. He will also enter a pretrial diversion program to address one felony count of unlawfully possessing a firearm, Biden’s lawyer Chris Clark told NBC News. Hunter Biden reportedly paid $1 million in back taxes after the 2020 election, and it is unclear whether or not he will have to pay more.

“The Biden DOJ is treating Hunter Biden with kid gloves, giving him a deal that only the President’s son could receive. If any of my constituents pleaded guilty to the same crimes, they’d be facing jail time. This plea deal will do nothing to stop our investigation into the Biden crime family,” Republican Study Committee chairman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma said in a statement.

Like I said, when Democrats are investigated everything is slow walked and it ends with a slap on the wrist. Don’t believe me? Just look at Hunter Biden. Three questions:

1. When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist? (Ask Wesley Snipes) 2. Did… — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 20, 2023

“It’s no coincidence that less than a week after President Trump is arraigned, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a sweetheart deal with no jail time. The DOJ is going for the low-hanging fruit by charging Hunter Biden with a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors, after years of slow walking their investigation. For AG [Merrick]Garland to maintain his mantra that there is one standard of justice is pathetic,” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn added.

Republicans on various House committees are investigating Hunter Biden’s international business dealings, including his contracts with Ukrainian and Chinese energy firms. Those probes will continue, House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky confirmed. (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Associate Set To Turn Over Docs To House Oversight, Republicans Say)

“The Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” he said in a statement.