‘Those Are Vague, Ambiguous Terms’: Leo Terrell Lays Out Legal Questions Surrounding Hunter’s Charges

Fox News contributor and lawyer Leo Terrell laid out the legal questions surrounding the charges against Hunter Biden in an appearance on “The Faulkner Focus.”

Hunter was charged by Trump-appointed attorney David Weiss with illegally possessing a handgun while on drugs in 2018 and with failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018. The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors and entered a probation agreement for the gun charge. He is unlikely to serve any jail time.

Terrell took aim at the letter, arguing it provided little detail and raised several questions.

“Harris, look at the letter brief that was written by David Weiss. It is so vague. [Hunter] had an income in excess of $1.5 million. What does that mean? Excess of $1.5 million? What jobs was he doing in 2017 and 2018? They say he had a tax obligation in excess of $100,000. I know that as a lawyer, those are vague, ambiguous terms. For this man to walk away without any jail time and a diversion plan on the gun charge, Harris, I can tell you right now President Trump is treated one way and the rest of the country is treated a totally different way. If you are a Democrat you get off scot free. Hunter Biden is a perfect example of that.”

Terrell hypothesized that Republicans would face “numerous roadblocks” from the Department of Justice as they continue their investigation into Hunter, noting the timing during a presidential year. He also said that the DOJ’s decision to keep the case open is meant to keep House Republicans from obtaining documents for the House Oversight investigation into Hunter Biden. (RELATED: ‘Should Enhance Our Investigation’: McCarthy Responds To Hunter Charges)

The investigation into Hunter began in 2019 and focused on Hunter’s overseas business dealings, though it eventually narrowed. Weiss’ office said Tuesday that the investigation into Hunter remains ongoing, according to CBS News.