Eagle Scouts Save Swimmer Who Suffered Heart Attack While Training For Lifeguard Certification

A group of Eagle Scouts and lifeguards performed life-saving measures on a swimmer who suffered a heart attack at a Kentucky summer camp June 5, according to a local report.

Bruce Otto, 73, was working as a volunteer adult Scout leader at Camp Crooked Creek, where other volunteers and staff were completing a 550-meter swim as part of earning their BSA Lifeguard certification, WLKY reported Monday.

Louisville man saved by Eagle Scouts after suffering heart attack while swimming https://t.co/nAMgkpdoSq — WLKY (@WLKY) June 19, 2023

“It was training and having this phenomenal team with me,” assistant aquatics director at at the camp, Cleis Newell, told the outlet about the incident. “Everyone was on their toes, knew exactly what they needed to do. We worked so well together as a team, everyone jumped in to help.” (RELATED: ‘Saved My Life’: Florida Surgeon General Rushes To Aid Man Suffering From Cardiac Event)

As soon as aquatics director Michael “MJ” Todd noticed Otto had slowed down and was floating face-down, he blew his whistle to alert everyone and jumped into the water after him, according to the outlet.

Todd reportedly swam down nine feet, grabbed Otto and pulled him up to the surface using a lifeguard buoy.

Other staff pulled Otto out of the water and performed life-saving measures via an AED and CPR before successfully reviving him after 30 minutes, WLKY reported. Otto was then transported to the hospital.

“I’m not sure the English language has words for the depths of gratitude I have,” Otto, who is reportedly an avid swimmer, said about the ordeal. “It’s just very emotional. How do you thank people for that?”