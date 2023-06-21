‘Peeing On Yum Yum’: GOP Rep Needles Eric Swalwell Over Alleged Relationship With Chinese Spy

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas trolled Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California during a Wednesday hearing over an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

Nehls needled Swalwell during a the hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee, where Special Counsel John Durham testified on the findings of his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. Nehls referred to one of the more salacious claims in the now-discredited Steele dossier that was used to justify the probe into Trump by tying it to the rumored affair Swalwell had with Christine Fang, who reportedly worked with the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China. (RELATED: ‘National Security Nightmare’: GOP Rep Says Hunter Biden Had An ‘Eric Swalwell Situation’)

“Think about this, America. In the game of politics, it gets dirty and nasty, and the people will say anything to beat their opponent, but this is the government doing it. Even the director of the FBI Comey said it’s possible Trump was with hookers peeing on each other,” Nehls said after warning parents to put “earmuffs” on their children. “Christopher Steele said an infamous Trump pee-tape probably exists. Alleged pee-tape incident was the only sex Trump party in Russia. You want to irritate the suburban mom at home five months before an election, tell them the Republican leading candidate is peeing on prostitutes.”

WATCH:



“We are aware of the member of this committee having an alleged affair with a Chinese spy, I refer to as Yum Yum, but this is a new low for anyone,” Nehls said. “And I would hope Mr. Swalwell would agree with me. Imagine if somebody would have said and taken this step further, Mr. Swalwell was just peeing on Yum Yum.”

Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Fang, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee Jan. 24, citing Swalwell’s reported relationship with the alleged spy.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.