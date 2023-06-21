Trump-Appointed Judge To Oversee Hunter Biden Plea Deal

A Trump-appointed judge has been assigned the Hunter Biden plea deal, according to The Hill.

Judge Maryellen Noreika assumed her federal judgeship in the District of Delaware in 2018 after Senate confirmation by voice vote, The Hill reported. Before taking the role, she was a registered Democrat who reportedly donated to both political parties throughout the 2000s.

Noreika will oversee Biden’s guilty plea on two counts of tax evasion. The president’s son is unlikely to see jail time. Biden was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, which will be addressed in a pretrial diversion program. The judge will need to approve any deal between the prosecution and Biden’s defense.

The plea deal has drawn significant criticism from conservatives due to its perceived leniency. (RELATED: ‘Merrick Garland Hates Donald Trump’: Ted Cruz Furious, Sad Over Trump’s Indictment)

Former President Trump: “Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country…A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges…This is called election interference…” pic.twitter.com/L7AQ5CXwk2 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 14, 2023

Hunter Biden is also a subject of the House Oversight Committees investigation into the Biden family’s overseas business dealings.