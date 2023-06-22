Baby Dies After Mother Allegedly Left Her Home Alone For 10 Days To Travel

A 16-month-old baby girl died in Cleveland, Ohio, after her mother allegedly left her at home for 10 days without making arrangements for the girl’s care, according to the Cleveland Public Records Center.

Public records show police officers and EMS responded to a call on June 16 at 3129 West 97th Street, where they found the little girl, and pronounced her dead.

The child was brought to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for “further examination and investigation.” The investigation revealed that the baby, Jailyn, “had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days and had subsequently died,” according to NBC News. (RELATED: 8-Month-Old Baby Dies Following Alleged Attack By Mother Already Charged With Double Murder)

Officers arrested the girl’s mother, Kristel Candelario, 31, June 17 after she returned from travel to Puerto Rico and Detroit, according to NBC News. She has been charged with murder.

Neighbors claimed that Candelario had reportedly asked them to help with Jailyn’s care on prior occasions, according to NBC News. They couldn’t explain why she didn’t ask for their support this time.

“Jailyn really didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was amazing and really adorable, and I miss her a lot,” a 13-year-old neighbor said, according to the outlet.

It’s still unclear whether Candelario has retained or been appointed counsel, the outlet noted.