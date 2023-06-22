‘Send Me Location’: Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Want To Fight In A ‘Cage Match’ … Yes, Seriously

Please, God, let this happen.

In absolutely glorious news that developed late Wednesday night, Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could potentially be fighting in a “cage match.” Yes, seriously.

Things kicked off when Musk responded to a June 20 Twitter thread that was mocking Zuckerberg, with the Twitter boss writing, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” The joke was a response to a tweeter saying Zuck “does the ju jitsu [sic] now,” which is a reference to him recently winning a medal in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg then took to Instagram, reportedly publishing a Story that featured a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and in big letters, “Send Me Location.” It was first reported by The Verge.

Then, Variety contacted Meta about Zuckerberg’s post, with a spokesperson confirming the Instagram Story and that it “speaks for itself.”

When word got back to Elon, he seemingly responded with “Vegas Octagon,” which appeared to be a reference to the location request that Zuckerberg sent out.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” tweeted Musk.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Last month, Zuckerberg posted pictures of his fight day on Instagram, captioning, “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

I hope this isn’t some dumb little joking around type of deal, I would absolutely love to see a fight between these two.

This could totally be done. You take Elon Musk’s idea and put it in Vegas, you would 100% have a guaranteed sell out on your hands. And then for the rest of us, you stream it on pay-per-view (like how AEW does with Bleacher Report, or they could use somebody like FITE TV) and put it at the standard $49.99. Oh my God, the revenue would be out of this world, and with both of them being billionaires, they could even donate everything to charity to make things even better. (RELATED: Seriously…? USA Fencing At Risk Of Missing 2024 Paris Olympics After Curtis McDowald Goes On Absolute Tirade)

Man … could you imagine the glory though?

Elon … Zuck … let’s make it happen.