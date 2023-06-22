‘Guy Wins One F*cking US Open’: Star Golfer Calls Out Most-Recent Champion Mid-Round

Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open four days ago and Justin Thomas ignited the Travelers Championship with some hilarious trash-talking towards the new champion.

Thomas threw a punch at Clark in the group's third hole of the day at the Championship. After Thomas hit his approach shot, the U.S. Open champ asked Thomas to mark his ball, given that Clark didn't want to risk hitting it and ruining his shot, according to OutKick.

Thomas apparently agreed to walk the 80 yards, but let out a hilarious rant in the process for everyone to hear.

“The guy wins one fucking U.S. Open and I have to mark it from 80 yards,” Thomas ranted, the outlet noted. Even the third player of the group, Max Homa, had a good laugh at Thomas’ joke.

Justin Thomas: “Guy (Wyndham Clark) wins one fucking US Open and I gotta mark it from 80 yards.” https://t.co/C74YKXU5ui — Tour Golf (@TuorGolf) June 22, 2023

To be fair, players have always been asked to mark their golf balls. This is nothing new. However, it’s kind of unusual to make that request when the ball is 80 yards away.

Thomas has two major titles, while Clark has one. It’s kind of justified for the star golfer to do some trash-talking, don’t you think?