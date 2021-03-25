‘F*ck This Place, Goddamn Liberal F*cks’: Southwest Airlines Pilot’s Hot Mic Rant Against San Francisco Goes Viral

A Southwest Airlines pilot’s rant against San Francisco residents during a March 12 flight went viral this week, according to The Hill.

The unidentified pilot called Bay Area residents “goddamn liberal f*cks,” according to live audio from Air Traffic Control (ATC). The rant begins around the twenty-minute mark.

Southwest Airlines pilot’s recorded hot mic rant against San Francisco “goddamn liberal f–ks” goes viral https://t.co/w5njJ1pp0J pic.twitter.com/eBnWnw3uSN — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2021

“F*cking weirdos, probably driving around in f*cking Hyundais, f*cking roads and sh*t that go slow as f*ck,” the pilot said. (REPORT: ‘Oh F*ck!’ — Hot Mic Catches Trump’s Reaction After Discovering An Ink Stain On His Shirt Before Coronavirus Address)

San Jose International Airport’s air traffic controller scanner picked up the pilot’s broadside of Bay Area residents, The Hill reported Thursday. A Southwest Airlines spokesman confirmed the unidentified man works for the airline, and that they are “fully addressing the situation internally,” SFGATE reported.

“Our corporate Culture is built on a tenet of treating others with concern and dignity and the comments are inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our Employees,” the spokesman said in a statement, according to SFGATE.

“This situation was an isolated incident involving a single Employee and not representative of the nearly 60,000 hardworking, respectful People of Southwest Airlines.”