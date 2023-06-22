House Armed Services Committee Moves To Suspend Program Responsible For US Navy Drag Queen

The House Armed Services Committee passed an amendment Wednesday that would suspend the Navy’s Digital Ambassador Program, which featured a drag queen service member.

The Navy in May brought on an active-duty drag queen, Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, to participate in a pilot program aimed to boost recruitment. Kelley, whose stage name is Harpy Daniels, identifies as “non-binary” and frequently posts on Instagram about the acceptance he has found for his lifestyle in the Navy.

The amendment, offered by Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, would order the secretary to “cease all activities” of the Navy’s “digital ambassador program,” and would not allow the program to restart until 60 days after a report on its activities is submitted to the Armed Services Committees. The report must detail all of the program’s policies and documents, the number of digital ambassadors, the criteria for choosing them, their duties and their online authorization, according to Banks’ amendment.

My amendment to suspend the Navy Drag Queen’s “Digital Ambassador Program” has passed the Armed Services Committee and will be in the FY24 NDAA! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 21, 2023

The Navy’s use of drag queen ambassadors to boost recruitment sparked pushback from Republicans, including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Banks pressed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in May to clarify recent comments that the Pentagon does not “support or fund” drag shows in light of Kelley’s ambassadorship. (RELATED: The Army Will Miss Its Recruitment Goal Again, Secretary Says)

Nevada’s Nellis Air Force base held a drag show in 2021 to promote “inclusion.” Nellis spokesman Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry reportedly said the event “was sponsored by a private organization and provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the history and significance of drag performance art within the LGBT+ community.”

Nellis Air Force Base planned to host a second show in early June, despite Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assuring Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz “this is not something that we support or fund.” The Pentagon later canceled the show, calling it “not a suitable use of funds of DOD [Department of Defense] resources.”