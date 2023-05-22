All Ages Drag Show Hosted At Air Force Base Despite Defense Secretary’s Assurances

Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada is reportedly hosting an all ages drag show on June 1, despite Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s assurances that the Department of Defense does not support or fund the shows.

The show will reportedly take place at 5:30 p.m. on June 1, starring performers Lawanda Jackson, Coco Montrese, and Carnie Asada, according to an event description. (RELATED: Leaked Fox News Handbook Accommodates Gender Identity, Transitions, Pronouns: REPORT)

“The Nellis LGBTQ+ Pride Council is proud to bring the community the third annual FREE COMMUNITY DRAG SHOWCASE for Pride!” a screenshot of a Facebook post provided to the Daily Caller reads.

“No minimum age requirement, must be 21 & up to purchase alcoholic beverages from the Club,” the description reads.

The event, which is sponsored by the Nellis LGBTQ+ Pride Council, is taking place on the Air Force base grounds, according to an event poster.

The show is advertised as “family friendly” and celebrates “the legacy of Stonewall and contributions of Drag.” The Stonewall Riots were a series of riots by the LGBT community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan, according to History.

Austin previously said that drag shows are “not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds,” in response to a line of questioning from Congressman Matt Gaetz during a hearing, Real Clear Politics reported.

“Well, why are they happening on military bases? I just I just showed you the evidence. Why are they happening?” Gaetz pressed Austin.

“I will say again, this is not something that we support or fund.”

The US Navy previously used a drag queen, whose stage name is “Harpy Daniels,” to recruit a “wide range” of new troops, through an initiative that concluded in April.

“The Navy did not compensate YN2 Kelley or any others for being Navy Digital Ambassadors,” a spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Navy’s latest DEI policy updates include a commitment to making sure personnel feel “included and connected to mission and leaders at all levels.”

The Department of Defense and the Nellis Air Force Base did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.