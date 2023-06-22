‘Insurrectionists, Weirdos, Freaks!’: Scarborough Has Meltdown Over People Investigating Hunter Biden

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough had a meltdown Thursday over individuals who want Hunter Biden investigated.

Trump-appointed Attorney David Weiss charged Hunter with illegal possession of a handgun while on drugs in 2018 and failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018. The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors and entered a probation agreement for the gun charge. He is unlikely to serve any jail time.

Scarborough began by lamenting that the House censured California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday night. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan agreed, saying Democrats need to use any future majorities to their benefit. Scarborough then pivoted to talk about the Biden family.

“Donald Trump says elect me, I will weaponize the Justice Department. There is such a contrast. I do though – again, I do want to go back to Hunter Biden, though. Because what we always hear from these insurrectionists and these weirdos and these freaks is that there’s – there are crimes out there. They can never name a crime,” Scarborough said.

“And then they say the media is covering up, the deep state is covering up. You go, covering up what? I can show you ‘New Yorker’ articles from 2019 that laid bare not just what Hunter Biden did, but what Biden’s family has done through the years —not illegal, perhaps unethical. And – and the concern around Biden since 2013 — that his son was embarrassing him! This has been reported on by the ‘New Yorker’ and along, I don’t know, 10,000 what, in ‘The New York Times,’ in the ‘Washington Post.’ Unlike right-wing pro Trump media outlets, this has been laid bare. And yet because Republicans can’t find the crime, they’re going after the deep state, they’re going after the dominant media. They’re going after everybody that’s victimizing and triggering these poor snowflakes, because they can’t find a crime,” he continued.

Hasan agreed, arguing that Republicans just wanted to damage President Joe Biden’s reputation. (RELATED: Here’s How ‘Morning Joe’ Covered The Hunter Biden News)

“I just want to keep reminding the American people – that they gave the Republicans a House majority, a narrow one, but a majority nevertheless, and this is what Republicans do with their majority, censure Adam Schiff, endlessly investigate Hunter Biden,” Hasan lamented. “They don’t care about people’s health care. They don’t care about people’s gas prices. They don’t care about people’s education.”