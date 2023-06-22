‘I Sincerely Apologize’: K-Pop Star Choi Sung-Bong Found Dead At 33

K-pop star Choi Sung-bong, the man behind a highly publicized cancer scam, was found dead Tuesday at 33.

Sung-bong placed second in the “Korea’s Got Talent” competition that aired on tvN in 2011 and quickly rose to fame. He was at the center of what has become a notorious scam, falsely claiming to have multiple forms of cancer and asking for donations. Police believe Sung-bong died of an apparent suicide that stemmed from these circumstances, according to The Korean Times.

Sung-bong uploaded a message to his YouTube channel days before he was found dead.

“I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake,” he wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The popular singer turned heads and gained worldwide attention with his impressive vocals and musical talent. He made it all the way to the finals in “Korea’s Got Talent,” performing a rendition of Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia.” The panel of judges was left in tears, according to the New York Post.

He was the runner-up in the competition, losing to dancer Joo Min-jung. Sung-bong’s performance generated attention across the globe, garnering well over 21 million views on YouTube. Justin Bieber reached out to the artist, praising him for his talents and crediting his skill, the New York Post noted.

Sung-bong fell from grace after it was discovered his pleas for financial support to cure his multiple types of cancer were nothing more than a false story and financial hoax. The scandal left his reputation tainted among fans. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Jen Shah Surrenders To Prison To Serve Time For Fraud)

An autopsy will be performed to confirm his cause of death.