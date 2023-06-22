Kevin Costner Allegedly Told His Three Kids About His Divorce Via A Zoom Call

Court documents obtained by People allege that “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner told his three teenage children about his divorce via a brief video call, the outlet reported Wednesday.

Costner is in the throes of a dramatic and chaotic divorce from his now-estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. The couple’s children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, were apparently informed of the divorce via Zoom call with their father while he was away working on location in Las Vegas, People reported, citing court documents obtained by the outlet.

“The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together,” Baumgartner stated in the court documents, according to People.

“He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,'” she continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Kevin Costner May Not Return To ‘Yellowstone’ In 2023)

The call apparently lasted all of 10 minutes. Baumgartner claims she is confused as to why Costner would decide to do this, especially after an almost 25-year relationship together. A source close to the situation stated that Baumgartner filed for divorce while Costner was away, filming on location. The actor apparently FaceTimes his kids regularly in such situations.