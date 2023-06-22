Man Receives 15-Year Sentence For Pushing Woman Out Of Moving Lamborghini To Her Death

A man received a 15-year jail sentence Wednesday with 10 years to be served for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving Lamborghini to her death in Georgia, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Alfred Megbuluba accepted a plea deal on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan, his attorney Steve Sadow said, according to the AP report. (RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter After Killing Teen He Thought Was ‘Republican Extremist’)

Alfred Megbuluba is charged in the October death of Catherine Khan who died after falling from a Lamborghini he was driving. https://t.co/epj8Wg8yxO — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) January 21, 2022

A quarrel allegedly broke out between 33-year-old Megbuluba and Khan while Megbuluba was driving a Lamborghini Huracan on October 21, 2021, according to Centre Daily Times and WSB-TV. Megbuluba allegedly threw Khan out of the sports car at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Georgia, in full view of multiple witnesses, according to Law & Crime. Allegedly hit by another vehicle after tumbling to the ground, Khan succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, and Megbuluba turned himself in a week after Khan’s death, according to Law & Crime.

Megbuluba originally faced several charges, including felony murder, according to Centre Daily Times. He initially rejected a plea deal in January 2022, according to WSB-TV.