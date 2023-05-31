Video Shows Car Launching Off The Ramp Of Tow Truck During Georgia Highway Crash

Video shows a Florida motorist’s car flipping in the air after flying off a tow truck ramp at full speed, hurling an astonishing 120 feet before crashing into another vehicle on May 24, according to Georgia authorities.

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) bodycam captured video of the accident, reported KTUL. The Florida woman miraculously survived but sustained severe injuries. Deputies originally attended to a separate crash on the opposite side of the road. (RELATED: Driver Swims To Safety After Car Crash Plunge Into Canal)

The driver was immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention. Another deputy was hurt by flying debris, but did not sustain serious injuries, reported KTUL. “The crash is still under investigation,” Georgia State Patrol, Luteninant Crystal Zion, told the outlet. “But all we’re worried about is that she heals and that she gets better.”

Georgia’s Move Over Law requires drivers to reduce speed and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle, including a tow truck. The incident serves as a reminder for motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws.

“Move over. Slow down. Be careful,” Zion told KTUL. “Try to get rid of all the distractions. Anything that might keep you from getting home safely. Because in the end, that’s what we’re all aiming for, is for everyone to make it to their destination safely.”

As authorities continue their investigation, it is yet to be determined whether the driver will face any charges related to the incident, reported Daily Mail.