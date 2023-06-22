Popular YouTuber Says He’s Now A Minority Stake Owner In The Yankees

Popular YouTuber Patrick Bet-David claimed Thursday that he is now part owner of the New York Yankees.

Bet-David said he acquired a minority stake during his show, the PBD Podcast, on Thursday. “Effective last Friday, after background checks with MLB, after 40 articles… after all of these things that happened … I’m a minority owner of the New York Yankees,” Bet-David said. (RELATED: Marlins’ Luis Arraez Only Fourth Major Leaguer Since 1900 To Have Three 5-Hit Games In Single Month)

It’s official as of last Friday. A dream since 12 years old just became a reality! pic.twitter.com/mZQLsPWdGt — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) June 22, 2023

He claimed the process took nearly 13 months, and walked listeners through what he described as his final meeting with Yankees brass.

“I’m sitting in a room with Randy Levine, who is the president of the Yankees, you’ve got Lonn [Trost] here, who’s been with the organization since 1975, he’s pretty much the COO,” Bet-David said. “You’ve got Tony on this side, the CFO. We’re sitting having a conversation and then Hal Steinbrenner walks in.”

Bet-David claimed his conversation with the team lasted a little over an hour, and that he told Steinbrenner and others, “‘Listen guys here’s the only thing you need to know: I’m loud, I have opinions, I love America, I’m a capitalist.'”

Bet-David joins an ownership group that, along with majority owner Hal Steinbrenner, includes Chicago billionaire Lester Crown and public relations guru Howard Rubenstein.

Bet-David, an immigrant from Iran who spent a portion of his childhood in a refugee camp in Germany, is the creator behind the YouTube channel Valuetainment (4.34 million subscribers) and the PBD Podcast, which has hosted guests including Rudy Giuliani, Charlie Kirk, Dr. Ben Carson and Roger Stone.