Marlins’ Luis Arraez Only Fourth Major Leaguer Since 1900 To Have Three 5-Hit Games In Single Month

Yet more glory for the 305.

The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays squared off Monday night, with Luis Arraez leading the way for the Fish going 5-for-5 to knock his batting average to .400. The Marlins won the game, 11-0.

In the last three games, it’s the second time that Arraez went 5-for-5. And if that doesn’t sound impressive enough, Arraez is actually just the fourth major leaguer since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a single month, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He joins the historic ranks of Hall of Famers George Sisler (August 1921), Ty Cobb (July 1922) and Dave Winfield (June 1984).

Arraez could also potentially be the first player since 1900 to have four five-hit games in a month, having 11 days to do so. If he accomplishes that feat, he’ll join Cobb (1922), Stan Musial (1948), Tony Gwynn (1993) and Ichiro Suzuki (2004).

YOU JUST WITNESSED HISTORY. LUIS ARRAEZ'S THIRD 5-HIT GAME IN A SEASON.

Man, it’s crazy what Luis Arraez has been doing this year. Heck, it’s crazy what the Marlins have been doing this year.

Growing up, I was a huge Atlanta Braves fan, but as I’ve gotten older and now have a relationship with Miami, I’ve got both the Braves and Marlins as my favorite teams nowadays. So to see both of them running the show in the NL East, it’s pretty cool.

Just check out the numbers.

NL EAST:

Atlanta Braves (46-26) Miami Marlins (42-31)

And people are starting to take notice too:

Oh, man. Check out the deserved hype Skip Schumaker is creating for the @Marlins. 👀 If it wasn’t for the dominance of the @Braves, these boys would be sitting pretty in first place in the NL East. And they ARE the first-place NL Wild Card team. #MakeItMiami 📸: @Trainboy100 pic.twitter.com/57VJcNGrpL — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) June 19, 2023

Miami — the new sports capital of the United States.