Off To A Great Start! Bama’s Brandon Miller Slammed With Boos By Hornets Fanbase After Charlotte Drafts Him At No. 2

Tough crowd.

It’s safe to say the Charlotte Hornets fanbase isn’t happy whatsoever with their franchise for selecting former Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft — obviously preferring G-League Unite alumni Scoot Henderson.

With Hornets fans expecting Henderson’s name to be announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, boos started to pump out of Charlotte fans at such an intense rate that they had to be heard across the entire state of North Carolina.

It didn’t matter if it was the watch party at Spectrum Center or people drinking while watching the draft at local bars, boos came at Miller’s direction left and right.

And I’m not kidding, man. He was absolutely hammered (even the mascot was bummed out — just brutal).

Boos from the audience at the Spectrum Center for the Brandon Miller pick at number 2. @WRAL 🎥: @DaMayorOfGso pic.twitter.com/x7NiBdDeZV — Chris Lea – WRAL-TV (@ChrisLeaTV) June 23, 2023

Here’s our raw video of fans at Spectrum Center reacting to the #Hornets selecting Brandon Miller 2nd overall. Hugo, you good? @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cWiQGSPXfE — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 23, 2023

Just to remind you, Brandon Miller was connected to a fatal shooting that took place during the last college basketball season, and it’s most likely the reason why Miller is getting creamed by the Queen City.

The Hornets select Brandon Miller No. 2 overall. Hornets fans at the @CrownClubCLT party are NOT excited for the Brandon Miller. ⚠️STRONG LANGUAGE

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/mLPROC6mZY — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 23, 2023

To root on their Hornets in the NBA Draft, Charlotte fans showed up to Spectrum Center, where the Hornets play their home games. When the pick was announced, a few cheers were mixed in, but it was clearly the boos and all of the thumbs down that was the majority opinion.

Even fans of the Houston Rockets — who had the No. 4 pick on the night — cheered when Charlotte took Miller.

The reaction at Pinhouse when the Hornets picked Miller pic.twitter.com/pauFZAsSXO — The Crown Club 👑 (@CrownClubCLT) June 23, 2023

#Rockets fans cheering when Brandon Miller got picked 2nd pic.twitter.com/EV8yNucBHx — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) June 23, 2023

Man … what a tough way for Brandon Miller to get started with such a dope city and dope brand.

And I know this is going to be an unpopular opinion with most people right now because of the heat of the situation, but I’m actually curious to see how Miller and LaMelo Ball do together. Being from southern Virginia and consistently hanging out in North Carolina, I’ve got some emotional investment in the Hornets, and yeah, I want them to be good. So, am I wrong for wanting Brandon to ball out in Charlotte? (RELATED: Ai Yai Yai! Dad Horrendously Fails To Catch A Home Run Ball And Then Crushes His Kid After Falling On Him)

All I’m seeing is an innocent man wearing a Hornets jersey — silence the noise, Miller, and do your thing.