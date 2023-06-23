‘Dumb Money’ Trailer Validates Your Hatred Of Finance Bros While Inspiring A Love Of Chaos

The trailer for “Dumb Money” dropped Thursday, and it looks like it’ll be fighting for the top spot as 2023’s biggest movie.

Step aside “The Big Short,” we finally have a brand new movie that validates our hatred of finance bros while inspiring our love of chaos. “Dumb Money” is based on the very true and “insane” story behind the GameStop debacle.

For those who don’t remember, in 2021 Wall Street regulators absolutely wet themselves when GameStop’s stock rose more than 50% on a Monday morning. The movie focuses on Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who apparently started the whole saga by putting his entire life savings into the glorified high street gaming shop, and then posting about it.

You’d be forgiven for not understanding the ins-and-outs of this bizarre story, but we’re finally getting an explanation, with help from some of the biggest names in entertainment. Along with Dano, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson and more have joined forces in this dramatization. But, as with most movies about Wall Street, it looks like something of an emotional rollercoaster.

But more importantly, it shows the extreme power that social media and group action has over the unelected authorities that control our day to day life — and our money. (RELATED: Financial Expert Explains Why The Economy Is Collapsing In One Perfect Tweet)

Oh, and did I mention Offerman is playing Citadel’s Ken Griffin? You can watch the full trailer here: