Fans Fall For Sam Smith Stage-Diving Hoax, And Honestly, You Can’t Blame Them

A viral video with nearly eight million TikTok views appears to show Sam Smith crowd surfing, and face-planting when the crowd fails to catch him after his stage-dive.

But is that really him?

Fans were easily fooled into believing the hoax video, and it’s hard to blame them. The video, posted by @brandonlatham5 was captioned with the words, “SAM SMITH STAGE DIVING IN SEATTLE” and shows a man resembling the singer. The man is dressed in a neon green, seemingly inflatable outfit. The video shows him taking a leap off the stage — and epically failing.

The disastrous results are enough to make anyone cringe, and the crowd-surfing video that was ultimately all a joke, has taken social media by storm.

The stunt clearly backfired for the jumper when concert-goers failed to catch him, and he hit the ground — hard.

Sam Smith fans needn’t worry, though. It was later revealed that the stuntman was actually a dude at a Vanilla Ice concert in Oregon on Saturday, the New York Post reported. Most would agree, the video-jumper looks a whole lot like the star.

The clarification came in quickly, but wasn’t fast enough. By the time the identity of the man was revealed to be someone other than Sam Smith, social media had already been ignited. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Lawyers Appeal Hate Crime Hoax Conviction)

“Sam Smith tries crowd surfing, It goes about as well as expected,” one person wrote.

“Sam Smith doing a Crowd Surf at Seattle Concert. 5 dead 43 injured,” wrote another.

“HAHA Sam Smith attempting to crowd surf is the best thing I’ve seen today,” said another social media user.