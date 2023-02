Sam Smith’s new music video is a disgusting drag queen nightmare, Steph Curry wants social justice programs, but not in his backyard. Oh, and a 19-year-old TikToker cashed in by faking cancer.

Get a full breakdown of these stories in episode 13 of The Reaction:

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: This Chick Debunks The ‘White Supremacy’ Policing Narrative)