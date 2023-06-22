‘This Is Organized Crime Activity’: James Comer Hints At Next Steps In Biden Family Investigation

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Friday that investigators with the House Oversight Committee were planning to “trace” suspected money to the Biden family from Ukrainian sources, calling it “organized crime activity.”

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI May 3, demanding the agency produce a document detailing what a whistleblower said were details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, reviewed the unclassified document June 5, and Comer reviewed additional documents Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘There Was No Dirt On Joe Biden’: Eric Swalwell Claims Biden Is Neither ‘Sleepy’ Or ‘Corrupt’)

“My investigation is about following the money, so I would love to have the tapes,” Comer told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “I believe that those tapes exist, but even if those tapes have been destroyed, the oligarch has been murdered or disappeared, whatever happened, as long as we follow the money and we prove that there were, there were, you know, significant wires, because remember in the form 1023 it didn’t say we sent a five million dollar wire to the Bidens, it said the investigators would never find it because we sent it through so many different banks.”

“We haven’t gotten to the Ukrainian money yet,” Comer said. “We’re trying. Obviously, and the FBI form said this, they went to great lengths, this is organized crime activity here, they went to great lengths to hide their criminal activity, but I believe in the end we’ll be able to trace that money

WATCH:



Grassley said that recordings of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation exist, citing a review of an unclassified document known as a FD-1023, during a June 12 speech on the Senate floor.

Comer’s comments came after Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe Thursday. Whistleblowers also revealed Hunter Biden sent a message to a Chinese business partner claiming then-Vice President Joe Biden was with him during a payment dispute.

“This is a pattern we’ve seen in Romania,” Comer continued. “This is a pattern we already uncovered in China, where the foreign nationals send countless money wires that are laundered through shell companies the Bidens’ created that then go down to Biden family members in their personal accounts.”

