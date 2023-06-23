Couple Says They Came Back To Rental To Find Man Sleeping In-Between Their Children

A man was arrested after being discovered by parents Saturday sleeping between their two children in a Nashville short-term rental property.

The incident occurred at a complex on Seventh Avenue North early Saturday morning when the couple returned to their rental unit to find an unidentified man sleeping between their children on a pull-out couch. The woman reportedly took a picture and recorded a video of the intruder as evidence. When she woke him, the man allegedly attacked her and promptly fled the scene, WSMV-TV reported​​.

Officers responding to the woman’s call apprehended 31-year-old Tanner Tamsin on the first floor of the residential building. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault, the outlet noted​. (RELATED: REPORT: Mother Shoots Intruder While Her Children Are Home)

WHAT WOULD YOU DO? Police report a couple staying at a Nashville Air BnB came home at 3 in the morning Saturday to find this man sleeping in between their two children.https://t.co/PPG5hO1TeA — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) June 20, 2023

As of Friday, police reportedly do not know how the suspect bypassed the security system of the rental unit or the ages of the couple’s children.

“To me, it’s really surprising just because of the level of security that this building has, like you can’t even get through the front door without an access code let alone into a room,” Adriana Corio, a resident of the building where the incident took place, told WSMV-TV.